MVP: Cravath's Paul H. Zumbro

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Paul H. Zumbro of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP's bankruptcy practice steered California electric utility PG&E's $50 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy and related wildfire settlements, as well as the contentious bankruptcy...

To view the full article, register now.