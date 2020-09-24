Dyson Looks For Americas GC As Division's Top Atty Resigns

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The general counsel of the Americas division at Dyson has announced her plans to leave the company, which designs and manufactures vacuum cleaners and other household appliances, according to a recent post on LinkedIn. Katherine Minarik, who has spent the majority of her legal career in private practice, joined Dyson Inc. in October from global e-commerce company cleverbridge AG, according to her LinkedIn profile. "I'm excited to be taking on a new professional adventure soon," Minarik said in a message posted on LinkedIn this week. "But very sad to be leaving Dyson." The timing of Minarik's departure and her future career...

