Fla. AG Wants Probe Of Bloomberg's Payment Of Felon Fees

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody asked the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday to investigate whether a $16 million donation from Michael Bloomberg to a fund to pay off the fines and fees of former felons violates state and federal election law prohibiting bribes to voters. In a letter to both agencies, Moody says she has reviewed the recent news about the donation and the relevant statutes at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis and concluded that further investigation by state and federal authorities is warranted. She added in a statement that she has "instructed the statewide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS