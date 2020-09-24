6th Circ. Backs Training Guide Copyright Win For Heating Co.

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has refused to invalidate a heating and plumbing company's copyright on a technician training guide, finding that a federal jury adequately found there was "enough original material" in the guide to warrant a copyright. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a jury decision that rejected Clockwork IP LLC's attempt at voiding Hiller LLC's copyright of a guide used for customer service training of HVAC technicians. Even though Hiller's guide used some information that Clockwork had a copyright on, Hiller had added enough of its own content to be able to copyright the guide, the panel said. "The jury...

