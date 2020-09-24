Swiss Bank Chastised Over AML Failings

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 4:32 PM BST) -- Switzerland's financial services watchdog said Thursday it has reprimanded Geneva-headquartered Bank SYZ SA after it found it breached anti-money laundering regulations while working with an Angolan client. The Financial Market Supervisory Authority began proceedings against the institution in February this year after it received information about "a very important business relationship with a client from Angola." The information related to the possible breaking of money laundering rules. Following its probe, the regulator found that SYZ did not make enough efforts to probe the substantial growth in the client's assets, neither did it properly address issues that should have raised suspicions....

