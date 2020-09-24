ESMA Proposes Regulators Share Info To Fight Tax Fraud

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 12:08 PM BST) -- Europe's securities watchdog called on lawmakers Thursday to give regulators across the bloc more power to share information to combat fraudulent schemes linked to dividend transfers, which have deprived the European Union of €55 billion ($63.6 billion) in taxes. The European Securities and Markets Authority recommended that EU lawmakers legislate to remove legal barriers on national securities regulators exchanging information with tax authorities. The European Securities and Markets Authority wants European lawmakers to allow tax and securities watchdogs to share information to combat fraudulent tax schemes linked to dividend transfers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) ESMA said in a final report to the European...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS