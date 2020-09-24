FCA Drops Probe Into BoE News Conference Hack Claim

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 9:02 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has closed its inquiry into concerns that information from a Bank of England meeting was used to share data in a way that was against market abuse rules. The markets watchdog said it has examined matters fully and not found activity of concern or misconduct. It also does not believe an audio feed regarding the matter contained any inside information. "Our enquiry is now closed, and we have informed the bank and other parties connected to the review," the FCA said Wednesday. The regulator began the probe in December 2019 after receiving reports that audio feeds of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS