UK Watchdog Tells Firms To Improve Financial Reporting

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 4:44 PM BST) -- Britain's auditing watchdog said Thursday that companies need to step up their financial reporting ahead of the next financial results cycle after finding gaps in a review of their performance under international reporting standards. The Financial Reporting Council said it has completed reviews of how firms are reporting their revenue and their rental payments and that they found several areas in need of improvement. "The FRC continues to identify disclosures by many companies that do not meet the FRC's quality threshold," the watchdog said. The reviews assessed how well companies' reporting stacked up against the International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS