Trader Tells Jury He Was Friends With Suspect In Spy Death

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 6:15 PM BST) -- A trader accused of deleting WhatsApp to hinder an insider dealing probe testified Thursday he deleted the application on the second of two iPhones handed to police when he was arrested to hide his friendship with a Russian politician suspected of killing former Russian security officer Alexander Litvinenko. Konstantin Vishnyak feared he would become a "bargaining chip" in the political furor caused by the death of Litvinenko if his friendship with Andrei Lugovoi, who is wanted by British authorities for the 2006 murder of the former security officer, became known, Vishnyak told the jury during his second day giving evidence....

