Irish Bank Fined €18M For Overcharging Mortgage Borrowers

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 1:11 PM BST) -- Ireland's central bank said Thursday it had fined Dublin-based KBC Bank Ireland more than €18 million ($21 million) and formally reprimanded the lender for overcharging mortgage clients, putting its own financial needs above the interests of customers. The Central Bank of Ireland said that KBC Bank had failed to protect its customers who had taken out a tracker mortgage — a variable loan tied to the central's bank's base rate — when the bank decided tracker mortgages were unprofitable and started to phase out the product. It proactively tried to convert customers off their tracker rates without warning them that they might not...

