UK Pension Providers Warn FCA's 'Value' Shakeup Too Vague

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 8:22 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority's efforts to lay down rules on how pension committees across the U.K. weigh "value for money" for long-term savers are still too vague, companies warned Thursday. The regulator is attempting to set guidelines on how so-called independent governance committees — which are responsible for overseeing workplace pension plans — assess whether employees are getting the most from their money from a particular retirement scheme. But up until now, there have been no fixed standards to help committees compare schemes. Lee Hollingworth, partner at pension consultancy Hymans Robertson, said the lack of guidelines to date had created "inconsistency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS