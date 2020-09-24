NJ Assembly OKs Judge Protections After Salas Shooting

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Assembly unanimously passed legislation Thursday that would bar the online posting of judges' and prosecutors' home addresses or phone numbers following a shooting at the Garden State residence of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas that left her son dead and husband wounded. Amid calls for similar measures at the federal level, the state's General Assembly approved A.B. 1649, known as "Daniel's Law" in honor of Judge Salas' son, Daniel Anderl, who was gunned down on July 19 in an apparent ambush by self-described "anti-feminist" attorney Roy Den Hollander. The bill — which would authorize criminal and civil charges for disclosing...

