UK Antitrust Watchdog Clears Private Health Care Takeover

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer on Thursday cleared private medical insurer Bupa's planned takeover of an insurance agency after a probe into the deal launched last month failed to uncover any issues. The Competition and Markets Authority cleared Bupa's acquisition of CS Healthcare on Thursday without raising any concerns, according to the agency's case register for the merger review. The CMA launched its investigation in August after asking stakeholders for input about the merger's potential impact on the private health insurance market. The clearance came during the first phase of the watchdog's review and well ahead of an Oct. 15 deadline, meaning...

