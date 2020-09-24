FCA Charges 3 IT Execs Over £43M Market Abuse Scandal

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 8:17 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog said Thursday it has begun criminal proceedings against three former employees of an IT company after accusations the firm mislead investors in a £43 million ($53.7 million) market abuse scandal. The Financial Conduct Authority brought criminal proceedings against former employees of Yorkshire-based IT firm Redcentric PLC after finding the company had made false and misleading financial reports that cost investors millions. Former chief executive Fraser Fisher, former Chief Financial Officer Timothy Coleman and former Finance Director Estelle Croft have each been charged with two counts of making a false or misleading statement, the FCA said. Fisher, Coleman and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS