UK Plans To Hit Belarus With Sanctions Over Election

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 8:38 PM BST) -- The U.K. plans to join the U.S. and Canada to levy sanctions against individuals in Belarus accused of violating human rights sanctions after "rigged elections," the British foreign secretary said Thursday. Addressing the House of Commons, Dominic Rabb said the U.K. did not accept that Alexander Lukashenko had been sworn in as the president of Belarus legitimately. Rabb told MPs that Britain did not accept the result of last month's election and condemned the "thuggery" that had been imposed on protesters. It is "critical those responsible for the fraudulent elections and human rights violations are held to account," Rabb told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS