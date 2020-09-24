ABA Insurer Survey Shows Steady Flow Of Malpractice Claims

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The "usual suspects" of practice areas that historically lead the legal industry in malpractice claims continued to top the list in recent years, according to data from the American Bar Association and a panel of experts, even as the COVID-19 pandemic promises to radically alter the trends. Speaking Thursday at an online ABA conference, Jessica Rudin MacGregor, a partner at Long & Levit LLP in San Francisco, said the survey revealed that the major features of the U.S. malpractice landscape were largely unchanged since the last report in 2015. But with those big "trigger" areas for insurance claims and lawsuits against...

