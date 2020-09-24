'Negligence' Falls Short In Union Complaint, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Mere "negligence" is not enough to show a postal workers union violated its duty of fair representation when it failed to file a grievance for an employee after she lost a position that accommodated her injury, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled. In a decision issued Wednesday, Administrative Law Judge Arthur Amchan found that there is no evidence that American Postal Workers Union officials had any bias toward Jocelyn Hargrave, an Ohio-based postal worker, when it didn't file a grievance as she sought a light-duty job in order to return to work after an injury. Without that evidence, the...

