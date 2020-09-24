EPA Downplays Pesticide Risks As Greens Ready For Battle

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week released a watered-down risk assessment for the pesticide chlorpyrifos, undermining the potential for a broad federal clampdown on the use of a chemical that environmental and community groups — and the previous administration — have argued poses unacceptable health risks to humans, especially pregnant women and fetuses. The EPA's draft assessment, released Tuesday, is a stark departure from a previous one developed by the Obama administration that led to a 2015 proposal for a total ban on the use of chlorpyrifos, an agricultural pesticide that's been produced for decades by companies including Corteva Inc.,...

