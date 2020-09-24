Ex-Cancer Center Prez Indicted In Antitrust Conspiracy

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that a grand jury has indicted the founder and former president of a southwest Florida oncology group over an alleged conspiracy to split the market for cancer treatments in the area with a competitor. Filed Wednesday in Florida federal court, the indictment charges William Harwin for his role in an alleged criminal conspiracy to allocate treatments for patients among the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute LLC and another oncology group in the region. FCS agreed in April to pay $100 million over its participation and is cooperating with the DOJ's ongoing investigation. The agency...

