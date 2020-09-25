Poultry Co. Can't Get Patent Claim Case Revived At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to breathe new life into a poultry industry equipment supplier's false advertising suit claiming a rival falsely marketed its products as being covered by patents, affirming a lower court's ruling that the evidence didn't support the allegations. A three-judge panel on Thursday upheld an Arkansas federal court's decision that John Bean Technologies Corp. could not prevail in its claims that Morris & Associates lied about its IntraGrill auger chiller and COPE decontamination tanks being patented. The panel said that "the COPE products are reasonably capable of performing the functional language in the relevant claims," and therefore...

