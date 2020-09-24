ITC Clears Intel, Computer Makers In Chip Patent Case

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has backed a judge's finding that Intel, Acer, Lenovo, Asus and Micro-Star did not violate trade laws in a case in which California-based Tela Innovations Inc. accused them of patent infringement. Tela Innovations had claimed that desktop computers, laptops, tablets and other products that contain certain Intel microprocessors infringe its five chip patents and sought an import ban. Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot found in May that the accused products do infringe two patents, but Tela did not show that it has a domestic industry in the U.S. for those patents, which is a requirement to...

