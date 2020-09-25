Bank Lessons From OCC's Stablecoin Custody Go-Ahead

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- On the heels of an interpretive letter this summer allowing national banks and federal savings associations to provide cryptocurrency custody services to customers, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued another interpretive letter on Sept. 21 clarifying that national banks and federal savings associations are authorized to hold stablecoin reserves. The interpretive letter only addresses stablecoin that is: Stored in a hosted wallet, defined by the OCC to mean "an account-based software program for storing cryptographic keys controlled by an identifiable third party" that receives, stores, and transmits cryptocurrency transactions on behalf of account-holders, which generally do not have...

