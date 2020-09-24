Nevada Regulator Seeks 10-Year Ban For Pot Co.

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Nevada dispensary is facing the revocation of its cannabis license and a 10-year ban from the industry after the state's cannabis regulator issued a complaint alleging the company lied to authorities about destroying some of its product. The complaint alleges that employees for Gravitas Nevada Ltd., a vertically integrated cannabis concern that operates the Apothecarium dispensary in Las Vegas, took product from a production facility in 2018 and misreported it as destroyed. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, which authorized the service of the complaint on Tuesday, is recommending a fine of $52,000 and the annulment of the company's medical and...

