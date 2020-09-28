15 Minutes With Misfits Market's General Counsel

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Since starting virtually in her new role as Misfits Market's first general counsel in June, Jill Savage has been doing her due diligence by reading contracts, talking to colleagues across the subscription box company and learning what's really going on under the hood. Jill Savage Currently: General counsel, Misfits Market Previously: Managing counsel, Warby Parker Law school: Harvard Law School "As GC, I see my role as the company's chief issue-spotter," she told Law360 during a recent interview. "I think not only about the legal issues implicated by the company's current operations, but also what issues could be presented a year from now. I...

