DC Circ. Weighs Reversal of Broker's Lifetime FINRA Ban

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Thursday questioned whether a former broker's lifetime ban from the securities industry could be classified as a punitive sanction when considering whether to reverse an order upholding the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's ban against the broker. Sarah Levine of Jones Day, representing former Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. broker-dealer John M.E. Saad, argued before the three judges that the U.S. Supreme Court's 2017 Kokesh decision, which outlined the definitions of remedial and punitive sanctions, actually dictated that Saad's lifetime ban was a punitive sanction. Levine argued that the FINRA ban should be a remedial sanction in...

