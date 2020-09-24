US, EU Crack Open Mollusk Trade With Equivalence Deal

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and the European Union moved to reopen their markets to each other's shellfish imports, a two-way trade flow that completely shut down in 2010, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. and EU separately closed their markets to each other's shellfish, citing differences over the other's food safety controls. However, the FDA said Wednesday that it was clearing some EU shellfish imports for entry after finding that the government's sanitation measures and export controls provide an "equivalent" level of food safety to comparable measures in the U.S. "For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug...

