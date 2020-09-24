Insurers Lose ACA Health Exchange Tax Challenge In DC

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.'s highest court tossed a lawsuit Thursday brought by a group of insurers challenging the District of Columbia's tax on non-Affordable Care Act plans to fund the district's health care exchange, ruling the tax was not preempted by the landmark law. The D.C. Court of Appeals backed a lower court's decision to grant D.C.'s motion for summary judgment in a suit brought by Unum Life Insurance Company of America and other insurers, finding that the ACA lets states determine the funding and operation of their insurance exchanges. While the statute's text doesn't clarify whether a "self sustaining" exchange must obtain funds...

