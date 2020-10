MVP: Weil's Michael Aiello

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP partner Michael Aiello spearheaded a smorgasbord of megadeals over the past 12 months, including the $30 billion merger of insurance giants Willis Towers Watson and Aon...

To view the full article, register now.