D.C. Circ Ponders $600M Rebate Switch Against Mallinckrodt

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A panel of D.C. Circuit judges on Thursday mulled over whether or not drugmaker Mallinckrodt should pay more than $600 million for Medicare back rebates in a dispute over a filing number in a 2009 application seeking approval for a new use of the hormone drug Acthar Gel. The dispute between the pharmaceutical company and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services revolves around a six-digit number the U.S. Food and Drug Administration assigns to new drug applications, which gives approval to drug manufacturers to market a new drug. While Acthar Gel was first approved for marketing in 1952, the FDA...

