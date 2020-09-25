GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Professional liability experts warned that economic and technological woes inflicted by the pandemic will soon produce a wave of lawsuits and insurance claims, and an ex-Grindr executive accused the dating app of firing her after she questioned a Paycheck Protection Program loan the company had received. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Attys Prepare for Influx of Pandemic-Era Malpractice Suits A confluence of economic, emotional and technological woes from the COVID-19 pandemic will stir up a storm of lawsuits and malpractice insurance claims targeting lawyers in the coming months...

