Pot Retailer Ignored Routine Sexual Harassment, EEOC Says

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Maryland medical marijuana dispensary ignored serial sexual harassment by a former manager and failed to investigate complaints about his lewd comments and inappropriate touching for more than a year, the U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said. Maryland Health Management LLC, which does business as Nature's Medicines, had no policies in place to prevent the harassment and implemented only threadbare safeguards after at least one female employee resigned in tears over their treatment, according to a complaint filed in Maryland federal court on Thursday. The EEOC said Nature's Medicine, which operates nearly a dozen dispensaries in six states, and its parent...

