FDA OKs Import Of Some Prescription Drugs From Canada

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a final rule Thursday that would allow states, tribes, pharmacists and wholesalers to import certain prescription drugs from Canada, following through on an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in July. The final rule, which will become effective 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register, will allow FDA-authorized programs to import certain prescription drugs under specific conditions, with the end goal of reducing prescription costs, the FDA said. "Eligible prescription drugs would have to be relabeled with the required U.S. labeling and undergo testing for authenticity, degradation and to ensure that...

