EU Securities Watchdog Reviews Centralized Trading Rules

Law360, London (September 25, 2020, 7:18 PM BST) -- Europe's securities watchdog said Friday it is reviewing its post-global financial crisis rules that force trading in derivatives and bonds to be moved onto centralized and regulated platforms. The European Securities and Markets Authority published a report and opened a consultation to ask the sector how its regime for Organized Trading Facilities — platforms that centralize trades in products outside the equity market, predominately bonds and over-the-counter derivatives — is operating. "This report looks at the number of OTFs authorized in the union and their market share, examines whether any adjustment to the definition of OTFs is needed and observes their use of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS