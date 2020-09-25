FCA Says Trader Lied About Reasons For Deleting Texts

Law360, London (September 25, 2020, 7:55 PM BST) -- A former investment banker deleted his WhatsApp messages hoping Financial Conduct Authority investigators wouldn't uncover his Russian business links during their insider trading probe and has changed his story to suit the evidence, a prosecutor told jurors Friday as the trial wrapped. The FCA said Friday that a former investment banker lied about why he deleted his WhatsApp chat history minutes after his arrest in September 2018. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Konstantin Vishnyak destroyed his chat history on his iPhone 6S just after being arrested in order to keep text messages with his Russian friends secret from the FCA's investigation, Rachel...

