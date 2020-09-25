Sackers Guides £142M Smiths Group Pension Deal

Law360, London (September 25, 2020, 4:30 PM BST) -- Engineering company Smiths Group has insured £142 million in pension liabilities with Aviva in a deal partly advised by Sacker & Partners LLP. Aviva said Thursday that the buy-in transaction with the company's TI Group Pension Scheme will cover liabilities for 1,224 pensioner members. The deal comes amid a flurry of bulk annuity deals as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes down prices. It is the sixth time the company has offloaded liabilities to insurers. "This transaction continues a trend of well-timed transactions for the group and was made possible by nimble decision-making from the trustee and Smiths Group," said Dominic Grimley, adviser...

