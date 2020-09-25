Calif. State Bar Backs Temporary Licenses For Law Grads

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The California State Bar's board of trustees on Thursday gave its blessing to a program that would allow law school graduates to practice law even if they haven't taken the bar exam or passed the February exam, sending the plan to the state's high court for final approval. The 13-member board unanimously approved a proposed provisional bar licensure program at a meeting held via Zoom. The proposal now heads to the California Supreme Court for review and final approval, according to the board's report. If approved, the program would allow 2020 law graduates — or individuals who graduated in December 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS