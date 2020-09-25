Trump Admin. Advances Plan To Allow More Alaskan Logging

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is moving forward with a proposal to allow logging in currently restricted areas of the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, pushing to end "roadless rule" protections across more than 9 million acres. The U.S. Forest Service released a final environmental impact statement Thursday for a plan that "provides maximum additional timber harvest opportunities." The proposal would fully exempt the Tongass National Forest from protections that have restricted logging and road building, according to the federal government. There is a 30-day waiting period before any final decision can be issued. The 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule placed almost 60...

