NLRB May Rethink 'Critical-Period' Policy For Union Elections

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A recent ruling suggests the National Labor Relations Board may open the door for parties in labor disputes to win decisions setting aside union election results based on interference committed before workers ask the agency to hold a vote. Board members Marvin Kaplan and Bill Emanuel signaled interest in reviewing the board's "critical-period policy" Thursday in a footnote to a panel decision declining to set aside a narrow vote not to decertify a United Steelworkers unit at a gas burner manufacturer. Under this policy, the board only sets aside election results based on misconduct committed from the time workers petition for...

