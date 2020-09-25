Skechers, New Balance Beat Converse Chuck Taylor TM Case

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday mostly rejected Converse's long-running trademark case against Skechers and New Balance over the Chuck Taylor sneaker, ruling that the rivals didn't violate the law by selling similar-looking shoes. Nearly six years after the Nike subsidiary sued dozens of companies for copying the look of its flagship sneaker, the ITC ruled that elements of the Chuck Taylor were indeed a form of protected trade dress, but that look-alike shoes sold by Skechers and New Balance hadn't violated federal trade laws protecting intellectual property. "Although Converse has established common law trademark rights in its [trade dress]...

