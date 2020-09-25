Minority Atty Group Honors Genentech For Diversity Efforts

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Minority Corporate Counsel Association announced Friday that American biotech company Genentech, which is part of the multinational Roche Group, is its 2020 Employer of Choice, citing the company's use of data to hold leaders accountable for meeting diversity and inclusion goals. The MCCA said that thanks to the legal department's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, 63% of its attorneys are women and 31% are people of color. The numbers for managing attorneys are 65% and 26%, respectively. "We are proud to honor Genentech for the incredible accomplishments and continuing dedication to making real progress toward changing the face of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS