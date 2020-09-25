Cannabis Bill Roundup: Vt. Gets Closer To Adult-Use Sales

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Vermont took a major step toward a regulated adult-use market, while a host of other states advanced or considered bills regarding traffic stops, telemedicine and license ownership. Here, Law360 takes stock of recent developments in state cannabis legislation. Vermont lawmakers brought the Green Mountain State closer to having a recreational cannabis market when the state Senate passed a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis sales on Tuesday. The bill, S.B. 54, would impose excise and sales taxes while offering a tax carveout for medical cannabis sales. Vermont legalized the possession and use of recreational cannabis in 2018, but there has been no...

