Teva Fails To Get $110M Drug Contract Suit Tossed

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Teva is unable to dodge a $110 million case claiming that it botched the marketing and sale of the muscle relaxant Amrix, after a Virginia federal judge found the suit at this point had sufficient allegations that Teva and its affiliates breached a contract. On Friday, U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck denied motions from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH and Cephalon Inc. to dismiss the breach-of-contract suit from E. Claiborne Robins Co. Robins had developed Amrix, but sold off its rights to the drug to a company that eventually became a Teva subsidiary...

