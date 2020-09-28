Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teva Fails To Get $110M Drug Contract Suit Tossed

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Teva is unable to dodge a $110 million case claiming that it botched the marketing and sale of the muscle relaxant Amrix, after a Virginia federal judge found the suit at this point had sufficient allegations that Teva and its affiliates breached a contract.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck denied motions from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH and Cephalon Inc. to dismiss the breach-of-contract suit from E. Claiborne Robins Co. Robins had developed Amrix, but sold off its rights to the drug to a company that eventually became a Teva subsidiary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!