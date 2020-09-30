Contestable Claims Part Of Carbon Tax Count, Official Says

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service's 75 million metric ton cap on an outdated version of the carbon capture tax credit has nearly been reached, but the current tally may be reduced due to clawbacks, an agency official said Wednesday. The IRS' tally that approximately 72 million metric tons of carbon oxides have been claimed under a prior version of Internal Revenue Code Section 45Q includes submissions the agency could theoretically claw back, thereby freeing up more space in the statutory limit, Maggie Stehn, pass-throughs and special industries attorney at the IRS, said during the American Bar Association Section of Taxation's fall meeting....

