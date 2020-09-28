EU Allows UK CCPs To Clear Derivatives For 18 Months

Law360, London (September 28, 2020, 10:36 AM BST) -- Europe's markets watchdog said Monday that it will allow U.K.-based clearinghouses to serve European Union derivative trades for 18 months by bringing them under revised rules for foreign central counterparties when the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that it will recognize three U.K.-based clearinghouses as eligible from next January. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) The European Securities and Markets Authority said that it will recognize ICE Clear Europe Ltd., LCH Ltd., and LME Clear Ltd. as eligible to clear trades between EU entities from the start of January next year. This will ensure continuity...

