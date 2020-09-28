Mutual Insurer LV Says It's In Sale Talks With Several Suitors

Law360, London (September 28, 2020, 3:25 PM BST) -- U.K. mutual insurer LV confirmed Monday it is in talks with several parties over a potential sale, after reports that rival company Royal London was poised to buy the 177-year-old business. The insurer said in a stock market update that, in response to "recent press speculation," it was in discussion with more than one potential suitor. It follows a report by broadcaster Sky News that Royal London was looking to buy LV for between £500 million to £1 billion ($1.3 billion). "The board of LV … confirms that as part of a previously announced strategic review it has been and remains in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS