CMA Seeks Response To ION's Pared-Back Fintech Co. Merger

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 11:29 AM BST) -- The Competition and Markets Authority is seeking responses from the financial sector on ION Investment Group's revised plan for its completed takeover of Broadway Technology that would spin off part of the financial technology company to a group of independent investors. ION submitted the revised plan to the markets watchdog in July in a move to allay antitrust concerns that its acquisition of an 85% interest in the rival U.S. company in February this year could could raise prices for some financial software. Under the new plan, Ireland-based ION would sell its full stake in Broadway to an investors' group, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS