EU Finalizes Reporting Rules For Non-EU Investment Firms

Law360, London (September 28, 2020, 2:08 PM BST) -- Companies based in countries outside of the European Union that provide investment services to the bloc must report information on their transactions annually, Europe's markets regulator said in a finalized draft of rules published Monday. The European Securities and Markets Authority said non-EU firms will be required to hand over details of the services they provide within the EU under updates to the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II. If adopted, the proposals will apply to British investment companies after the 11-month Brexit transition period expires on Dec. 31. "These changes include new reporting requirements for third-country firms to ESMA...

