3 Firms Drive Devon-WPX Merger Creating $12B Energy Giant

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:12 AM EDT) -- Devon Energy and WPX Energy said Monday that they have agreed to merge and create a single energy company with an enterprise value of roughly $12 billion, in a deal powered by Skadden, Kirkland & Ellis and Vinson & Elkins. The all-stock merger of equals joins Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy and Tulsa-headquartered WPX to form a "leading unconventional oil producer in the U.S.," according to a statement. The combined company will go by the name Devon Energy. "This merger is a transformational event for Devon and WPX as we unite our complementary assets, operating capabilities and proven management teams to maximize...

