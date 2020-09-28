BREAKING: Chancery Court Rejects Del. GOP Vote-By-Mail Challenge

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Delaware's temporarily expanded vote-by-mail option for the Nov. 3 election survived an initial challenge Monday, with a vice chancellor dismissing an attempt by state Republicans to invalidate a measure approved by pandemic-wary lawmakers this year. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III rejected Republican State Committee teleconference arguments on Thursday that the measure unlawfully expanded specific, limited qualifications for absentee ballot voting — such as illness, military service or absence from the state — detailed in Delaware's current Constitution, approved in 1897. In his decision, the vice chancellor noted that "legislation enjoys the presumption of constitutionality," and observed that Delaware's General Assembly has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS