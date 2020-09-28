Shell Dodges Part Of Climate Change Gas Terminal Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- An Environmental group can't hold Shell Oil Co. accountable for failing to fortify a gas terminal against the potential of climate change 80 years down the road but may have a case in the near term, a Rhode Island federal judge said Monday. Slightly trimming the suit brought against Shell by the Conservation Law Foundation, U.S. District Judge William E. Smith said that the plaintiff and its members couldn't establish for certain that they would be harmed by the company's alleged failure to prepare for things like the incremental sea-level rise that scientists expect to wreak havoc on American shorelines over the next...

